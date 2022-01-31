Coimbatore

61 nominations filed in Erode dt.

A total of 61 nominations were filed by candidates in Erode district on Monday.

While three nominations were filed for the post of Corporation councillors, 25 nominations for municipal councillors and 33 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 64 nominations were received for the urban local bodies elections in the district.

Salem

In Salem, 41 nominations were received in various local bodies on Monday.

According to officials, nine nominations were received to various Wards in Salem Corporation, 25 nominations in 31 town panchayats and seven nominations in 6 municipalities.

In Namakkal, 18 nominations were received on Monday.

According to election officials, 14 nominations were received in 5 municipalities and four in 19 town panchayats.


