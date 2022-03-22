61 Narikurava families in Thudiyalur to get electricity connection

Revenue Department issues No Objection Certificate to provide temporary power supply

The Revenue Department has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to provide power supply to the residences of 61 Narikurava families in Thudiyalur near Coimbatore.

As per the NOC issued by the Coimbatore North Tahsildar on Monday, the 61 houses in Narikuravar Colony in Pudhu Muthu Nagar in Thudiyalur were permitted to receive temporary power supply. Based on the report prepared by a Revenue Inspector following the application by a resident of Narikuravar Colony R. Sathyakumar, the NOC was issued, the notice said.

According to lawyer N. Panneerselvam, the Narikurava residents have been demanding electricity supply since 2014. In July 2021, a verdict in the district court said that Tangedco shall provide power supply to the residents, he said. “The Tangedco officials asked for a NOC to provide electricity connection,” Mr. Panneerselvam said, after which the residents applied for the NOC to the Coimbatore North Tahsildar.

Mr. Sathyakumar said on Tuesday that Narikurava families have been residing in the area for over 40 years without electricity. “I feel very happy. It feels like we have achieved something big,” he said on receiving the NOC for power supply.

An auto rickshaw driver, Mr. Sathyakumar requested the district administration to issue pattas and ensure regular water supply to the Narikurava people.