608 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

New cases of COVID-19 in Coimbatore registered a further increase on Sunday with 608 persons testing positive for the disease against the 585 cases it had on Saturday.

The Health Department said 169 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 2,474 active cases.

The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 5.6 % as of Saturday when 10,482 swab samples were subjected to tests.

Tiruppur district reported 219 new cases.

The district had 899 active cases of the disease on Sunday while 48 persons recovered.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 4.8 % on Saturday when 4,723 swab samples were subjected to test and 226 persons tested positive for the disease.

In the Nilgiris, 23 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 34,672. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 220, while 218 people are currently undergoing treatment.