6,000 conservancy workers in Coimbatore go on strike demanding job security

March 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Conservancy workers in Coimbatore city assemble to begin their indefinite strike on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

About 6,000 conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Corporation started their indefinite strike on Thursday demanding job security, and flexibility in collating daily working hours.

In the backdrop of the Corporation’s move to entrust the contract with the latest bidders, the 3,600 temporary workers under contract system sought government-specified daily wage of ₹721 instead of ₹421, and a conducive working environment.

Likewise, the 2,400 permanent conservancy workers demanded withdrawal of the Government Order 152, which, they complained, restricted the local bodies from maintaining the same extent of manpower by filling vacancies arising from retirement or death.

An estimated 1,250 tonnes of garbage and wastes are generated in the Corporation limits every day, according to N. Selvaraj, who represented the conservancy workers in the talks held with the local body officials.

The workers demanded that the Labour Welfare Department be involved in the talks for ensuring better accountability.

