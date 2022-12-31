ADVERTISEMENT

600 students in Coimbatore join Tangedco’s energy clubs

December 31, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 600 students have joined energy clubs formed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Coimbatore city.

A press release from Tangedco said that it had trained teachers of 35 government and aided schools here who would be co-ordinators of energy clubs at their respective schools. A total of 600 students in classes VI to IX were enrolled as energy clubs members in these schools. They were given badges and membership certificates. The co-ordinators conducted awareness programmes for these students and encouraged them to take part in energy conservation activities. Some schools had smart classes where presentations were made on energy conservation.

“The students are on vacation now and when they return to the schools, competitions will be conducted and prizes will be distributed to the winners. The aim is to help the students be aware about energy conservation so that they take the message to their friends and families,” said an official of Tangedco.

With programmes such as formation of energy clubs, awareness on energy conservation would be conducted all through the year rather than just in December when Energy Conservation Week would be observed, the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US