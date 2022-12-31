600 students in Coimbatore join Tangedco’s energy clubs

December 31, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 600 students have joined energy clubs formed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Coimbatore city.

A press release from Tangedco said that it had trained teachers of 35 government and aided schools here who would be co-ordinators of energy clubs at their respective schools. A total of 600 students in classes VI to IX were enrolled as energy clubs members in these schools. They were given badges and membership certificates. The co-ordinators conducted awareness programmes for these students and encouraged them to take part in energy conservation activities. Some schools had smart classes where presentations were made on energy conservation.

“The students are on vacation now and when they return to the schools, competitions will be conducted and prizes will be distributed to the winners. The aim is to help the students be aware about energy conservation so that they take the message to their friends and families,” said an official of Tangedco.

With programmes such as formation of energy clubs, awareness on energy conservation would be conducted all through the year rather than just in December when Energy Conservation Week would be observed, the official added.