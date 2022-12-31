HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

600 students in Coimbatore join Tangedco’s energy clubs

December 31, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 600 students have joined energy clubs formed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Coimbatore city.

A press release from Tangedco said that it had trained teachers of 35 government and aided schools here who would be co-ordinators of energy clubs at their respective schools. A total of 600 students in classes VI to IX were enrolled as energy clubs members in these schools. They were given badges and membership certificates. The co-ordinators conducted awareness programmes for these students and encouraged them to take part in energy conservation activities. Some schools had smart classes where presentations were made on energy conservation.

“The students are on vacation now and when they return to the schools, competitions will be conducted and prizes will be distributed to the winners. The aim is to help the students be aware about energy conservation so that they take the message to their friends and families,” said an official of Tangedco.

With programmes such as formation of energy clubs, awareness on energy conservation would be conducted all through the year rather than just in December when Energy Conservation Week would be observed, the official added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / conservation / energy saving

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.