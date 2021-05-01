600 security personnel deployed at counting centre in Tiruppur dist.

Tiruppur

01 May 2021 23:40 IST

The district administration completed the arrangements at the counting centre in L.R.G Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur on Saturday for the counting of votes polled in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on Sunday.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the counting centre on Palladam Road on Saturday. At the counting centre, 14 tables for counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) votes and two tables for counting of postal votes have been allocated for each of the constituency. All these 128 tables will have CCTV cameras to monitor the counting process, according to election officials.

A total of 243 rounds of counting were proposed for all the eight Assembly constituencies, with Palladam constituency having the maximum number of rounds (40) and Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency the least number of rounds (26). The counting would likely be completed before midnight, the officials noted.

Over 3,000 persons, including counting personnel, election officials, agents of political parties, candidates, security personnel and mediapersons would be present inside the counting centre on Sunday. Only those who have tested negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to enter the counting centre. Masks and face shields would be made mandatory to all inside the counting centre and the tables were arranged to ensure adequate personal distancing as per the COVID-19 safety protocol, officials said. A team of 10 staff members from Health Department would be available per Assembly constituency to monitor the adherence to the safety protocol, officials said.

Sources in Tiruppur City Police said that 600 security personnel comprising three companies of Border Security Force (paramilitary personnel), 150 personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Force and personnel from Home Guards, Armed Reserve and city police would be present at the counting centre. As many as 25 police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from other districts would also be deployed to monitor the law and order situation,

The Assembly election was held on April 6 at 3,343 polling stations in Dharapuram (Reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (Reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. A total of 137 candidates were in the fray in these constituencies.