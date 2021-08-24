600 saplings planted on reserved site in Saravanampatti

Coimbatore Corporation joins hands with Pricol Rural Development Programme and Siruthuli to develop a Miyawaki garden on the 90-cent reserved site

Greening of a reserved site in Emerald City Park, Saravanampatty, began here on Monday with the planting of a sapling by Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara.

Sources said the Corporation had joined hands with the Pricol Rural Development Programme and Siruthuli to develop a Miyawaki garden on the 90-cent reserved site.

On the first day on Monday, around 600 saplings were planted, including the palm saplings supplied by the Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu.

The periphery of the garden area would have palm, the State tree of Tamil Nadu and the inner lines would have native species. Palm was chosen because it was a good water harvesting species, the sources said and added that the reserved site would also have a walkers’ path.

The initiative received good response from residents in the neighbourhood in that children from the families there also joined the sapling plantation drive.

The sources said the ‘Aranyam by Pricol’ project would provide the much-needed lung space for residents.

The Corporation sources said the participating NGOs, corporate companies and residents had promised to look after the Miyawaki garden for the next two years. This was a part of the Coimbatore Corporation’s plan to have 100 such gardens on reserved sites across the city.