600 kg PDS rice seized near Bhavani in Erode

30 January 2022 17:25 IST

The Civil Supplies CID seized 600 kg of smuggled ration rice during vehicle checks conducted near Bhavani.

According to the police, personnel from Civil Supplies CID intercepted a vehicle which was moving towards Namakkal and found 600 kg of PDS rice. The police said that the rice was being smuggled from Erode to Namakkal.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle Vimal Kumar from Namakkal. The accused was sent to judicial custody.

