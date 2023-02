February 04, 2023 06:04 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Krishnagiri police have seized 660 kg of gutkha in the last seven days, said Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur. In a series of raids, 660 kg of gutkha was seized, 41 cases were booked and 42 persons arrested.

Similarly, 200 litres of illicit liquor was seized in various raids across the district. According to Mr. Thakur, 168 cases were booked and 178 persons were arrested for running illegal bars and loose sales among others.