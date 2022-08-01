Coimbatore

60-year-old man sentenced to 20 years RI under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI August 01, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:59 IST

 The Fast track Mahila Court here sentenced a 60 year old man to 20 year prison term under POCSO Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday. 

The accused Jaikrishnan of Pennagaram had sexually assaulted a 12 year old girl, when the girl had gone to the motor room to switch off the motor. The accused was grazing cattle in the vicinity before perpetrating the crime.

The man was arrested and the prosecution proved the crime. Mahila court sentenced Jaikrishnan to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹28,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...