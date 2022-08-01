60-year-old man sentenced to 20 years RI under POCSO Act in Dharmapuri

The Fast track Mahila Court here sentenced a 60 year old man to 20 year prison term under POCSO Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday.

The accused Jaikrishnan of Pennagaram had sexually assaulted a 12 year old girl, when the girl had gone to the motor room to switch off the motor. The accused was grazing cattle in the vicinity before perpetrating the crime.

The man was arrested and the prosecution proved the crime. Mahila court sentenced Jaikrishnan to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of ₹28,000.