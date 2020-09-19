60-year-old man held for sexual assault on minor girl

Coimbatore

19 September 2020 22:27 IST

The Periyanaickenpalayam police arrested an elderly man on charges of sexually assaulting his neighbour, a minor girl.

The arrested has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Army Nagar. The police said that the accused saw the 17-year-old girl with learning disability sitting outside her house on Friday. Her parents were not at the house.

He went to the house and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s brother witnessed the incident and he informed the same to his father.

The police registered a case against the man based on a complaint lodged by the father of the girl.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.