60 sovereigns of gold jewellery , cash stolen from house in Namakkal

About 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹32 lakh was burgled from a residence near Kumarapalayam here during the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, Vimal, who is into textile business was living with his family at Vemankatuvelachu, near Kumarapalayam. On Thursday, Vimal along with his family had gone to Olapalayam to attend a funeral, police said. Mr. Vimal returned to the house on Friday morning and found the front door broke open.

The wardrobe was broke open and gold jewellery and cash were missing. Kumarapalayam police were alerted and they rushed to the spot. Senior police officials visited the spot and conducted inquiries. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs were brought to the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.