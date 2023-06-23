60 road accidents claim 58 lives in May 2023 in Krishnagiri district, Collector orders review of safety measures

June 23, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Over 60 persons were killed in 58 road accidents in May 2023 alone, in Krishnagiri district. Over the past five months, 307 persons have been killed in 279 road accidents and over 757 people have been injured. This includes 54 person losing their limbs, according to the Krishnagiri district administration.

In the wake of the continuing accidents claiming lives in alarming numbers, the district administration has now directed the formation of committee to look into these accidents, review the locations where the accidents occurred, look into the reasons for the accidents and review the safety measures put in place.

This was decided at a road safety meeting by the district administration, chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate on Thursday, June 22, 2023, to review the action taken with the regard to accidents. Representatives of local bodies, national and state highway authority representatives, and the police of Krishnagiri, Salem and Villupuram have been advised to review the accidents and their causes.

Over the past 6 months, over 2,157 people were fined a total of ₹14.75 lakh for driving without seatbelts; 2,577 people were fined ₹12.49 lakh for riding without helmets; 39 vehicles fined ₹15,000 for speeding; two heavy vehicles were fined ₹40,000 for overloading; 24 persons were fined ₹97,000 for drunk driving and 823 people were fined ₹5.44 lakh for talking on the mobile phone while driving, according to the administration.

Collector Sarayu has also instructed officials to increase vigilance and crackdown on road safety violations.