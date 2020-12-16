60 recruits attested into Madras Regiment

A total of 60 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.
Colonel B.N. Nayak, Deputy Commandant of MRC, reviewed the attestation parade held at the drill ground of Shriganesh Barracks and awarded medals to the outstanding recruits.
The recruits were attested into the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army after completing year-long basic and advanced military training.
At the ceremony, Col. Nayak made special mention of the efforts taken by MRC to train the soldiers under the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and commended all stakeholders for their hard work.
He said that MRC has not missed out a single day of training since the outbreak of the pandemic and it continued to despatch highly trained young soldiers to all the battalions of the Regiment deployed all over the forward areas of India.
The officer appreciated the instructors and the staff at MRC who imparted training to the recruits. He also lauded the parents of the young soldiers who could not witness the parade because of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.
The attestation parade was carried out maintaining appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army, said a release issued by MRC.
