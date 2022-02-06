60 nominations rejected in Tiruppur

Of the 690 nominations filed for the urban local body elections for Tiruppur Corporation, 60 were rejected during the scrutiny on Saturday and 630 nominations were accepted by the end of the day.

For the 15 town panchayats, 14 nominations were rejected as 1,072 out of the total 1,086 nominations were accepted. Out of the total 805 nominations filed for the six municipalities in Tiruppur district, 791 were accepted and 14 nominations were rejected.

Overall, out of the 2,581 nominations received for all the 440 wards of the urban local bodies, 88 nominations were rejected and 2,493 were accepted during the scrutiny process on Saturday, according to the district administration..