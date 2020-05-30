6 air passengers, including 4 from Coimbatore district, test positive

Six persons who reached Coimbatore by flights from Delhi and Bengaluru on Friday have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Health Department sources. Four persons of them are from Coimbatore district and were admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Earlier, two more Coimbatore natives who returned from Chennai, a 24-year-old man who landed here on May 25 and a 34-year-old woman who landed here on May 27, had also tested positive for the disease a day after their arrival.

However, the six persons who landed on Friday were not included in Coimbatore District’s tally of positive cases, which remains at 146 from May 3. Three of the six persons are transgenders who came from Delhi.

While two of them are from Coimbatore and Pollachi, the third person belongs to Theni and has been shifted to a hospital there.

The other three who came from Bengaluru included a man and a woman from Coimbatore and a man from Salem who was shifted to a hospital in his home district.

Other than the six air passengers from Coimbatore district who landed on May 25, May 27 and on May 29, a man who recently came from Chennai by road, a driver by profession, also tested positive for COVID-19.

While five air passengers and the driver were admitted to the ESI Hospital, the 34-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital, Health Department sources said.