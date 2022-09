The inter-collegiate quiz competition exclusively for textile students will be conducted by Kasthuri Sreenivasan Memorial Trust on September 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each college cann nominate a maximum of five teams with two students each in each team.

About 120 teams have egistered for the quiz. For further details, contact 0422-2574110 or 94421-60895 or email kst.textilequiz@gmail.com