5G conversion: public warned of possible online fraud

With 5G telecom service launched in select cities in the country, the cybercrime police have warned the public of fraudsters who might use the opportunity for phishing and one-time password-based cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have appealed to the public not to share one-time passwords (OTPs) and other sensitive information with strangers who may contact on the pretext of offering an upgrade from 4G SIM to 5G SIM.

P. Arun, Inspector of Cybercrime Police Station, Coimbatore city, said similar warnings were issued by the police in other parts of the country as fraudsters are known to make use of such an opportunity to cheat people by cunningly obtaining OTP and other details. According to him, fraudsters may send SMS offering an upgrade of the existing 4G plan to 5G plan.

“Telecom companies will not ask for OTPs to provide 5G service. As announced, 5G has been launched in select cities and the service providers will inform the next set of cities, officially. If strangers contact under the guise of offering advanced booking or special offers, they should be treated as spam calls,” Mr. Arun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also warned that people involved in online cheating may also send web links to mobile numbers which claim to offer 5G and other related services. Such links could be malicious and harmful enough to access potential information if opened, he said.

5G service was launched in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Nagpur on October 1.