597 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in Coimbatore district

A total of 597 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 1,089 persons recovered from the disease on Monday. According to the Department, the district had 5,110 active cases. The toll rose to 2,017 after seven more persons died of the disease in the last few days.

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district went below the 300-mark with the reporting of 294 new cases, taking the overall tally to 81,821. The Health Department reported three new deaths, causing the district’s toll to touch 747. The district had 1,839 active cases and saw the recovery of 448 patients on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 87 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 28,191. The toll increased from 160 to 164 on Monday while 665 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 506 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 88,723. While 603 persons were discharged, 4,223 persons continue to be under treatment. Two person died, raising the toll to 585.

As many as 318 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 262 cases were indigenous and 65 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 184 cases were reported.

As per bulletin, six deaths were reported in Salem and one death was reported in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri saw 107 fresh cases and three deaths. The number of active cases stood at 1,062 as of Monday. A total of 39,668 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri reported 110 new cases and one death. There were 771 active cases. As of date, a total 24,281 cases were reported in the district.