595 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE BUREAU

22 September 2020 22:32 IST

Salem reports 6 deaths and 291 cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported new 595 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, while 507 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from treatment centres. The district’s COVID-19 cases tally reached 27,157, and 392 people died of the disease so far.

Tiruppur district witnessed the highest single day spike of 369 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 6,589.

The district administration attributed the spike to the delay on the part of laboratories in uploading test results on Indian Council of Medical Research portal, which, in turn, led to their accumulation. As many as 1,563 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals as of Tuesday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, two patients belonging to Tiruppur died of the disease. Two more persons were reported to have died at the Government Hospital in Tiruppur, but they did not figure in the bulletin.

Erode district reported 136 new cases that took the districts’ tally to 5,764. A total of 165 patients were discharged on Tuesday, while 1,110 persons are under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll in the district to 77.

Six persons, aged 45 to 76, died of the disease in Salem district. The district reported 291 fresh cases. Health officials said 282 of these were indigenous cases, including 122 cases in Salem Corporation limits. Nine patients had returned from Krishnagiri, Chennai, Erode, Namakkal, Kalakuruchi and Coimbatore.

Namakkal reported 92 cases, and 20 of these patients had returned from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Madurai and Karur. District Collector K. Megraj conducted a review of containment measures in Thiruchengode on Tuesday and said a micro containment strategy would be implemented in Namakkal, Thiruchengode and Rasipuram as these areas reported more cases. Similar measures in Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam had helped in reducing the number of cases.

Mr. Megraj said that about 300 people had been fined for spitting in public places. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other senior officials also took part in the review.