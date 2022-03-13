₹59.06 crore settled through Lok Adalat in Salem

The Salem courts have disbursed settlement amount to the tune of ₹59.06 crore through the National Lok Adalat conducted on Saturday.

According to officials, the National Lok Adalat was conducted at the district court and other courts. A litigation, which has been in trial for 44 years regarding sharing of assets among siblings was settled through the adalat.

According to officials, the hearing was conducted in 20 Benches in Salem district and 11,464 cases were heard. A total of ₹59,06,61,873 was disbursed as settlement amount through the adalat.