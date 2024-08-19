GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

59-year-old man arrested for sexual assault on minor in Coimbatore

Published - August 19, 2024 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 59-year-old man from Coimbatore on charges of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.

P. Sundaram, 59, a resident of Perumal Kovil Street at Ukkadam in the city, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents. The police said that he had been ironing clothes for a living.

According to the police, Sundaram used to visit his daughter and sister, who live in another area in the city. During his visits to his sister’s house, he befriended a workshop owner in the neighbourhood.

Sundaram went to the workshop on Sunday evening after visiting his sister. He initially played with the workshop owner’s three-year-old daughter and later sexually assaulted her after taking her into an autorickshaw, which was left at the place for repairing.

As the girl started crying, two men, who had come to the workshop, found the man sexually assaulting the minor. They rescued the girl and beat up Sundaram, before handing him over to the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central.

The police arrested Sundaram for offences under Sections 5 (m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police produced him before the POCSO court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.