‘59 persons in Salem under home quarantine for nCov’

Deputy Director of Health Services, Nirmalsen said that 59 persons had been kept under home quarantine in the district and no one had been affected with novel coronavirus (nCov).

A training session on treating patients with symptoms of nCov was held at the office of the DD, Health Services, here and over 60 medical staff including doctors from Primary Health Centres took part.

Dr.Nirmalsen told presspersons, “from January 28, 59 persons from the district have travelled to China and come back and all of them have been kept under home quarantine. Health Inspectors and medical officers are monitoring their health and all of them are doing well.”

He said that the persons under monitoring had been advised to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

If they showed any symptoms like cough, respiratory difficulties and fever, they would be immediately shifted to the isolation ward at the Salem government hospital.

Dr.Nirmalsen said that medical and paramedical staff had been provided with sufficient equipment for treating cases and he advised the public not to believe rumours.

R.Balajinathan, Dean of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, said that no case of novel coronavirus had been admitted at the hospital and a 10-bed isolation ward was kept ready. The hospital also had sufficient equipment to provide treatment.

He added that a round-the-clock team had also been formed at the hospital to treat cases, if reported.