58 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Friday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,34,479. While 71 persons were discharged, 466 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 19 new cases on Friday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 455 active cases in Salem and 197 active cases in Namakkal district.