58 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district
Erode district on Friday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,34,479. While 71 persons were discharged, 466 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 19 new cases on Friday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 455 active cases in Salem and 197 active cases in Namakkal district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.