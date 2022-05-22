58 mega job fairs conducted since DMK assumed power, says Udhayanidhi

A total of 58 mega job fairs have been organised since DMK assumed power and 25,000 youths were offered jobs, said Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin at Hosur on Sunday.

Mr. Udhayanidhi visited the job fair along with Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, Minister for Labour and Employment Department C.V.Ganesan, MLAs and senior officials. He presented offer letters to candidates who were selected at the job fair that saw the participation of over 300 companies.

He requested Minister Ganesan to conduct a similar job fair in his constituency.

Mr.Udhayanidhi also presented ‘Porkizhi’ to 511 senior members of the party at an event held at the party office.