58 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode district

08 December 2021 23:31 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 58 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,06,758.

While 69 persons were discharged, 711 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 44 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,01,689. One person died, raising the toll to 1,714.

Namakkal district reported 39 cases.

Krishnagiri reported 11 fresh cases and Dharmapuri saw seven new cases.