579 new cases, five deaths in Coimbatore

02 September 2020 23:05 IST

As many as 579 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 16,662. The district had 4,269 active cases as on Wednesday.

The Health Department declared the death of five more COVID-19 patients in the district, raising the toll so far to 315.

Two men aged 62 and 65 died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.

A 74-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 at private hospitals on Tuesday.

The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital reported the death of a 75-year-old patient on Tuesday.

Salem district reported 403 positive cases.

Health officials said that of these, 394 were indigenous, including 282 cases from Salem Corporation limits.

Erode district saw 106 new cases, taking the tally to 3,359. A total of 145 persons were discharged on Wednesday, while 1,130 continue to be under treatment. One person died taking the toll in the district so far to 44.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 87 cases, taking its overall tally to 2,904 cases.

A 71-year-old man from the district, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 60 and 55, died on Tuesday at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Out of the 2,904 cases in the district so far, 1,941 have recovered, 894 were active cases and 69 patients died. Fifty-eight patients were discharged on Wednesday from various hospitals.

In Namakkal, 83 cases were reported. According to officials, 23 persons had returned from other districts. Fifty-four persons tested positive in Dharmapuri, taking the total number of cases to 1,309.

Krishnagiri had 49 new cases, and district’s tally so far is 2,236.

Fourteen new cases were reported in the Nilgiris. So far, 1,667 people have tested positive in the district and 1,339 had recovered.