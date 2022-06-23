57.7 mm of rainfall recorded in Salem
The Salem district received 57.7 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night.
In Salem, the average rainfall recorded was 3.84 mm. Mettur received the highest amount of 35.4 mm, followed by Thammampatti 10 mm, Yercaud 8 mm, Omalur 3 mm, Kadayampatti 1 mm, and Salem 0.3 mm.
