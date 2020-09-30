574 new cases and 11 deaths in Coimbatore district

Tiruppur district reports six deaths and Salem five

Eleven COVID-19 positive persons died in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, raising the district’s toll to 436.

While 574 persons tested positive for the disease on the day in the district, 687 persons returned home after recovery. The Health Department said that an increase has been reported in the number of active cases in the district, which stood at 5,027.

According to officials, the number of patients under care in treatment facilities saw an increase, corresponding to the increase in the number of new cases getting reported. The Department attributed the rise in the number of cases to the increase in the number of samples tested every day.

Tiruppur district reported six deaths. The deceased were aged between 58 and 76. The number of persons who died so far in the district is 137. The district reported 137 fresh positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally so far to 8,180. Of these, 6,452 have recovered and 1,591 were active. On Wednesday, 143 persons were discharged.

Salem saw 378 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 19,639. While 350 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 2,794 persons continued to be under treatment. Five persons died, raising the district’s toll to 326.

Namakkal reported 161 cases and the district’s tally rose to 5,489. A total of 154 persons were discharged on Wednesday, while 1,066 persons continued to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll to 72.

Erode reported 161 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,776. While 116 persons were discharged, 1,117 persons continued to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 89.

In the Nilgiris district, 80 persons tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in district stood at 4,173.

Krishnagiri recorded 75 new cases and Dharmapuri 41.