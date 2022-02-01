57.2% students attend in-person classes in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

01 February 2022 21:38 IST

‘Hesitancy among parents to send their children to school is one of the reasons’

As the in-person classes for school students of Classes I to XII resumed, only around 57.2% of the students attended the classes across all schools in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, according to the Department of School Education.

Officials said 5,74,727 students were studying in Classes I to XII in around 2,000 government, aided and private schools in the district. Of these, only 3,28,727 attended the classes in the district on Tuesday.

Hesitancy among parents to send their children back to school amid the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis was one of the reasons for the poor attendance, the officials said.

Chief Education Officer N. Geetha inspected government schools in Ondipudur and Sulur to check the adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures issued by the State government, the officials said.

A Class X student, studying in a private school in Coimbatore, said she did not feel any fear in returning to school.

In some government schools, the attendance was substantially higher. G. Ramesh, headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Othakkalmandapam, said his school recorded an attendance of nearly 78% on Tuesday, with nearly all students in Classes X, XI and XII attending classes.

“We are not compelling students to attend the classes,” he said.

He added that only a portion of students of Class V to Class IX were attending to ensure physical distancing on the school premises.

R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said private schools in Coimbatore district reported high attendance of over 70%.

She said there was “not much apprehension” among parents in sending their children to school amid the third COVID-19 wave.