57 wards in Coimbatore Corpn. register over 90% vaccination

Coimbatore

23 October 2021 00:29 IST

Civic body to focus on wards with low vaccination rates

With the country completing 100 crore vaccinations, Coimbatore’s contribution towards this achievement is that 57 of the 100 wards in the city have seen over 90% of the eligible population getting at least the first dose of vaccine.

At present, the Coimbatore Corporation is administering vaccine to those aged above 18.

Data available with the Corporation showed that five wards in South Zone, 13 in North Zone, 12 in East Zone, 15 in West Zone and 12 in Central Zone had over 90% of the eligible population that had received the first dose. Of those 57 wards, six wards – Ward 96 in South Zone, Ward 26 in North Zone, Ward 37 in East Zone and Wards 23, 24 and 11 in West Zone – had over 99% population that had received one dose.

While this was something that the Corporation was proud of, its focus for the Saturday’s vaccination drive would be on those areas where the percentage of people who had not received even the first dose of vaccination was high.

There were eight wards where more than 20% of the eligible population had not received the first dose– Ward 87 in South Zone where 27.44% had not taken vaccine, Ward 41 in North Zone where 34.88% population had not taken vaccine, Wards 59, 66 and 60 where 25.89%, 40.40% and 21.23% of the population respectively had not taken vaccine, and Wards 45, 48 and 52 in Central Zone where 35.46%, 39.09% and 43.72% population had not taken vaccine.

The sources said that on Saturday, the Corporation would deploy its fever survey volunteers to encourage people in the aforementioned wards to get vaccinated and would hold additional vaccination there.

Besides, the civic body has also planned to deploy vehicles used for mobile vaccination to deliver vaccines at the doorstep of people with difficulty in reaching the vaccination camps, the sources added.