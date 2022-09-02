57 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 02, 2022 21:35 IST

A total of 57 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that 70 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 475 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.1 % on Thursday when 61 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Nineteen persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 122 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 5.2 % on Thursday when 17 new cases were reported.

