569 fresh COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

11 February 2022 22:21 IST

A total of 569 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,599. As many as 1,926 persons recovered on Sunday and the district had 7,394 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 193 new cases on Friday. The district had 3,871 active cases and 1,069 persons recovered. The toll remained at 1,047.

The Nilgiris district reported 53 new cases. The toll remained at 225. The district had 823 active cases and 296 patients recovered on Friday.