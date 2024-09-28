567 CRPF cadets graduate from Central Training College in Coimbatore

A total of 567 cadets from the 96 ‘A’ batch of directly appointed sub-inspectors participated in the passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Central Training College in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Inspector General and Principal of the Central Training College, C.T. Venkatesh, awarded medals and trophies to nine cadets from the 96 ‘A’ batch for excelling in all-round skills, drills, sports, and weapon handling. He addressed the graduating cadets, commending their achievements and emphasising the importance of their roles within the force.

Mr. Venkatesh encouraged the cadets to integrate with local communities during their deployments, regardless of language barriers. “Understanding the culture and traditions of the people you serve is crucial for your success as a CRPF soldier,” he noted. “Remember, this isn’t just a job—it’s a national duty that requires dedication. Teamwork is key, and your efforts will help build trust with the communities you serve,” he said.

He highlighted the CRPF’s long history of peacekeeping, and said, “The demand for our force is increasing daily. We are known for our mobility and rapid response times, earning the trust of citizens, whether during riots, natural disasters, or health emergencies like the plague.”

The cadets, who began their training in September 2023, underwent a rigorous programme covering internal security, global terrorism, jungle warfare, and human rights. The training utilised modern methods and advanced aids to prepare them for the challenges ahead.

The event featured a parade by the passing-out cadets, while the 97th batch performed cultural and traditional art displays. The ceremony also included a stunt showcase by select cadets, demonstrating their skills and agility.