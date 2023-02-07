₹5.64 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Erode

February 07, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials on Monday night and Tuesday seized ₹5.64 lakh in unaccounted cash from three persons in Erode.

On Monday night, a Static Surveillance Team (SST) intercepted a car near Krishna theatre and found ₹2 lakh in the vehicle. The man in the car, who is a contractor, did not have valid documents for the cash. Likewise, another SST intercepted a two-wheeler at Karungalpalayam and found ₹3 lakh cash in the vehicle. The rider runs a power loom unit at Moolapalayam and could not produce any supporting documents.

Similarly, members of an SST intercepted a two-wheeler on Agraharam Road and found ₹64,500 cash. The rider was a civil engineer and he could not produce any supporting documents. The team seized the cash and handed it over to Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. Later, the money was deposited in the treasury.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni asked individuals to ensure that they had valid documents when carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.