56 patients undergoing treatment for black fungus disease

As many as 56 patients are undergoing treatment for black fungus disease at private and government hospitals in the district, officials said.

According to health officials, 42 persons are undergoing treatment at government hospitals and 14 patients at private hospitals here. Among the patients, 11 in government hospitals and six in private hospitals are from other districts. On Thursday alone, four patients were admitted in government hospitals and six in private hospitals.

Authorities at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital said a separate ward with about 35 beds had been set up for treating mucormycosis and most patients here had recovered from COVID-19. Doctors said the disease was majorly found in patients with high level of diabetes.