Coimbatore

56 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Staff Reporter ERODE August 10, 2022 21:51 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:51 IST

As many as 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,34,780. While 64 persons were discharged, 363 continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 52 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,30,138. While 67 persons were discharged, 393 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 20 cases taking the overall tally to 69,167. A total of 27 persons were discharged while 139 persons were under treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...