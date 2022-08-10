56 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district
As many as 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,34,780. While 64 persons were discharged, 363 continue to be under treatment.
Salem reported 52 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,30,138. While 67 persons were discharged, 393 continue to be under treatment.
Namakkal district reported 20 cases taking the overall tally to 69,167. A total of 27 persons were discharged while 139 persons were under treatment.
