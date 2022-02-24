553 kg gutka seized from bus carrying guest workers from Odisha

The Karumathampatty police on Wednesday foiled an attempt by the crew of an omni bus who smuggled banned tobacco products from Odisha.

The arrested have been identified as K. Selvam (38), a native of Peraiyur in Madurai district, and K. Murugan (36) of Andipatti in Theni district, both drivers of the bus.

The Karumathampatty police received specific information on Wednesday morning that huge bags containing suspicious material were being shifted from an omni bus to a van near Kaniyur toll gate.

A police team headed by inspector C. Rajadurai and sub-inspector Udhayachandran rushed to the spot and inspected the bus and the van. They found that the bags contained prohibited tobacco products of different brands, totally weighing 553 kg.

The drivers told the police that they smuggled the contraband from Odisha on the instructions of Imran Khan of Town Hall.

The bus bearing a Puducherry registration number and owned by a Coimbatore native had left for Odisha with guest workers a few days ago. The bus returned Coimbatore with another set of guest workers on Wednesday morning, said Mr. Udhayachandran.

The police were on the lookout for Khan and the driver of the van, Babu, a resident of Ganesapuram near Annur.