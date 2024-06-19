ADVERTISEMENT

5,500 kg of PDS rice seized

Published - June 19, 2024 08:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Civil supplies sleuths seized 5,500 kg of PDS rice here in Melumalai near Shoolagiri. According to a release by the Civil Supplies Department, the sleuths seized a mini lorry inside which was stacked with over 110 bags containing 5.5 tonnes of PDS rice. R. Delhi (30), who drove the lorry, reportedly confessed to smuggling the rice from Panruti in Cuddalore district and was taking them to Bangarpet in Karnataka for sale in the open market. He was handed over to the Civil Supplies- Criminal Investigation department, and the vehicle was impounded and the seized rice taken to the civil supplies warehouse.

