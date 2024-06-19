5,500 kg of PDS rice seized

Civil supplies sleuths seized 5,500 kg of PDS rice here in Melumalai near Shoolagiri. According to a release by the Civil Supplies Department, the sleuths seized a mini lorry inside which was stacked with over 110 bags containing 5.5 tonnes of PDS rice. R. Delhi (30), who drove the lorry, reportedly confessed to smuggling the rice from Panruti in Cuddalore district and was taking them to Bangarpet in Karnataka for sale in the open market. He was handed over to the Civil Supplies- Criminal Investigation department, and the vehicle was impounded and the seized rice taken to the civil supplies warehouse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.