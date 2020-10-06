Coimbatore

55-year-old man found hanging in Erode

A 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the Corporation Elementary School premises at Thirunagar Colony here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pandian of Kamala Nagar in Karungalpalayam who got separated from his wife and children for the past 10 years and is living separately. The police said that he is an alcoholic and was found dejected over his life. He was found hanging by passers-by and alerted the Karungalpalayam police. The body was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

