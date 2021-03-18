55 nominations filed across constituencies in Coimbatore

Mayura S. Jayakumar (Cong), sitting MLA N. Karthik (DMK) among those who filed papers

A total of 55 nominees of various parties filed their nominations for various Assembly constituencies across Coimbatore on Wednesday. They included Deputy Speaker V. Jayarman (Pollachi), sitting DMK MLA and party’s Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik (Singanallur), who is seeking a second term from the constituency, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar (Coimbatore South).

Former AIADMK ministers S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu) and A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam) also filed their nomination. Mr. Selvaraj filed his second set of nomination on Wednesday, after the first one on Monday.

‘MSMEs hit hard’

Mr. Karthik told reporters after filing the nomination that the policies of the Central and State governments had hit hard the micro, small and medium enterprises, a good number of which were concentrated in his constituency.

Accompanied by leaders of parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance, he offered prayers at a couple of temples before filing the nomination.

In his affidavit, Mr. Karthik disclosed that there were 35 cases against him in various police stations in the city, two cases before courts in Coimbatore and that he had been convicted in none. The value of his movable assets was ₹ 47.25 lakh and immovable assets ₹1.50 crore.

‘Son of the soil’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president and party nominee for Coimbatore South Mayura S. Jayakumar filed his nomination on Wednesday.

Mr. Jayakumar told reporters he was the son of the soil and that his protests for and services to the people would help him win. His rival and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan had entered the fray by banking only on his stardom. Therefore, he would not be accountable to the people. In the next election, he would use his stardom to contest elsewhere, the Congress nominee said.

By virtue of being the national president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, his other rival in the constituency, Vanathi Srinivasan, would spend more time in Delhi than in Coimbatore, Mr. Jayakumar said.

The Coimbatore South constituency was at the core of the city. Therefore, its development was central to that of the entire city.

The Congress had settled for fewer seats than last time in the DMK coalition as it wanted to win all the seats it contested. Fewer seats did not mean that the party that could not fight for itself.

Former CPI MLA and State treasurer of the party M. Arumugham filed his nomination in Valparai. He declared movable assets worth ₹50,572 and immoveable assets of ₹ 12.50 lakh.