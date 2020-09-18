543 new cases, four deaths in Coimbatore

18 September 2020 22:05 IST

Salem reports six deaths and 288 new cases of infection; three die in Erode

Coimbatore district on Friday reported four COVID-19 deaths and 543 fresh cases, taking the toll to 372 and the overall case tally to 24,778. The persons whose death were reported on Friday were aged 62, 42, 79 and 69.

A total of 108 patients were discharged after treatment on Friday. Out of the total 24,778 cases, 20,372 have recovered and 4,034 are active cases.

Tiruppur district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 187 fresh cases, taking the overall case tally to 5,727. Two women aged 54 and 72 died of the infection. The toll so far in the district is 92. A total of 3,889 people have recovered and 1,746 are active cases. On Friday, 189 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Six patients died of the disease in Salem. They were aged 67, 62, 64, 54, 79 and 50. The district reported 288 fresh cases, of which 285 were indigenous, including 187 in Salem Corporation limits. Three patients had returned from other districts like Dharmapuri and Namakkal.

Namakkal district reported 108 new cases. Of these, 18 had travelled to Tiruppur, Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Villupuram, Karur. Five had returned from West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar.

In the Nilgiris, 72 people tested positive on Friday. The total number of cases so far in the district is 2,750, and 589 people are under treatment.

Erode district reported 118 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 5,116. A total of 171 persons were discharged on Friday while 964 persons are under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll in the district to 67.

Krishnagiri recorded 50 positive cases on Friday. The district has 752 people under treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded 106 new cases, and with these, 993 people are under treatment.