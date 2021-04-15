540 new cases in Coimbatore district

Tiruppur district sees sharp spike in daily caseload

COIMBATORE A total of 540 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said the district had 4,544 active cases as on Wednesday, and 521 persons recovered from the disease.

According to the department, three COVID-19 patients from the district died on Monday and Tuesday. A 55-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday. A 59-year-old man died of the infection at the CMCH on Tuesday. The district’s death toll stood at 703 on Wednesday.

In a sharp spike in the daily caseload, Tiruppur district reported 225 new cases on Wednesday that raised the overall tally of cases to 21,197.

The daily caseload previously crossed the 200-mark in September 2020, as per the data with the Health Department. The number of active cases in the district as on Wednesday was 1,457 patients, the highest in nearly six months.

The Health Department reported the death of a 55-year-old woman, which took the district’s toll so far to 231. As many as 19,509 patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic and 89 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 38 persons tested positive on Wednesday. The latest infections took the tally in the district so far to 9,026 and 248 persons are undergoing treatment. So far, 51 persons have died of the disease in the district.