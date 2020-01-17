Coimbatore

540 kg banned tobacco products seized

more-in

The police seized 540 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹ 2 lakh from a parked car during an inspection at KSR Nagar, Nerupperichal, in Tiruppur city on Wednesday.

According to the police, during the morning rounds, they found a sports utility vehicle abandoned in K.S.R. Nagar area. A team from Anupparpalayam police station led by Sub-Inspector N. Krishnan checked the car and found the contraband.

Mr. Krishnan told The Hindu on Thursday that based on the vehicle registration details, the owner of the vehicle was traced and was believed to be residing in Singanallur, Coimbatore. The driver must have abandoned the car in a hurry after seeing the police. “He did not lock any other doors of the car except that of the driver’s seat,” Mr. Krishnan said. The police also seized the car. Efforts were on to nab the owner and the driver, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:33:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/540-kg-banned-tobacco-products-seized/article30579504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY