540 kg banned tobacco products seized

The police seized 540 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹ 2 lakh from a parked car during an inspection at KSR Nagar, Nerupperichal, in Tiruppur city on Wednesday.
According to the police, during the morning rounds, they found a sports utility vehicle abandoned in K.S.R. Nagar area. A team from Anupparpalayam police station led by Sub-Inspector N. Krishnan checked the car and found the contraband.
Mr. Krishnan told The Hindu on Thursday that based on the vehicle registration details, the owner of the vehicle was traced and was believed to be residing in Singanallur, Coimbatore. The driver must have abandoned the car in a hurry after seeing the police. “He did not lock any other doors of the car except that of the driver’s seat,” Mr. Krishnan said. The police also seized the car. Efforts were on to nab the owner and the driver, he said.
