54-year-old man arrested for sodomising minor

A 54-year-old man was arrested near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising an eight-year-old boy repeatedly.

The police said that the accused, a native of Pudukkottai district, was employed as a cook near the victim’s house. He had been allegedly inviting the boy to his house and sexually assaulting him for the past one week. On Monday, as the boy was not feeling well, his mother enquired and the victim revealed about the act, according to the police.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Kovilpalayam police registered a case under sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and (m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.