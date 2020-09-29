54-year-old man arrested for sodomising minor

A 54-year-old man was arrested near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising an eight-year-old boy repeatedly.
The police said that the accused, a native of Pudukkottai district, was employed as a cook near the victim’s house. He had been allegedly inviting the boy to his house and sexually assaulting him for the past one week. On Monday, as the boy was not feeling well, his mother enquired and the victim revealed about the act, according to the police.
Based on the mother’s complaint, Kovilpalayam police registered a case under sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and (m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath