54 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore district on Monday.

According to the Health Department, 153 persons recovered from the disease and there were 760 active cases in the district on Monday.

The toll increased to 2,614 after an 86-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Sunday when 66 new cases were reported.

The Nilgiris district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. A total of 23 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 193 active cases on Monday. The district’s TPR stood at 1.7 % on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district 193 active cases and 47 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.