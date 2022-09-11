54 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 11, 2022 20:52 IST

A total of 54 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The Health Department said 61 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 481 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.2 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. A total of 22 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 107 active cases on Sunday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 5.4 % on Saturday.

